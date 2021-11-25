$132.80 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $132.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.60 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $522.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.21 million to $522.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $549.72 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $557.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PDM. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 727,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

