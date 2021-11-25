1,400 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,280,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $366.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.02. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $273.08 and a one year high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

