16,690 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,289,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 94,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,696 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.