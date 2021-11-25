17,537 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Masco by 8,366.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Masco by 192.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Masco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 26.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $69.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.