$18.24 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,879. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

