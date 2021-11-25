1,806 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Acquired by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,827,000 after buying an additional 986,582 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 979,728 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,025,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,995,000 after buying an additional 545,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,463,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

