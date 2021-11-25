29,338 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in California Resources by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $42.58 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,948,985 shares of company stock valued at $80,218,094.

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.