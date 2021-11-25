$3.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings per share of $3.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $2.89. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $14.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thor Industries stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 14.53%.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
