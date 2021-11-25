$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post sales of $33.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $133.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $140.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $498.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,902,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

