$336.89 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $336.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.55 million to $344.40 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. 152,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

