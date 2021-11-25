3,480 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

