35,425 Shares in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.57. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.