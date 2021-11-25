3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

