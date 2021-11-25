$43.05 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report $43.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.06 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.08 million to $207.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.08 million to $249.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Open Lending by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $12,665,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 563,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,622. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.29.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.