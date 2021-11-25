44,509 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 420,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

