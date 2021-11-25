457,013 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.16% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

