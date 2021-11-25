$49.38 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $49.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $192.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.24 million to $192.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.59 million to $210.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CTRE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.71. 300,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 633,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.