4,924 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,989,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

EDEN opened at €107.47 ($122.13) on Thursday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($61.94) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($80.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.