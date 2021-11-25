4,924 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,989,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

EDEN opened at €107.47 ($122.13) on Thursday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($61.94) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($80.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.11.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.