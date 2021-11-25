$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.45 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

