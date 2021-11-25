$5.84 EPS Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings of $5.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.02. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.26. 318,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.34 and its 200-day moving average is $220.96. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

