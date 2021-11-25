$58.10 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce sales of $58.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $55.50 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 1,039,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,443. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Eventbrite by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

