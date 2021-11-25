$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $63.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $231.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 6,926,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,444. ChargePoint has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

