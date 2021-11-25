6,720 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in LivePerson by 11.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 95,835 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

