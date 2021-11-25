6,760 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Intellia Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 434.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $115.52 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,521 shares of company stock valued at $35,866,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.