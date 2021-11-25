8,574 Shares in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,710,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MVB Financial by 432.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 329.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVBF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,055. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. Research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

