8,818 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

