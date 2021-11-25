8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $33.30 Average PT from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 1,085,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 8X8 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

