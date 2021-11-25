$92.79 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report $92.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $93.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $90.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $372.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $372.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $385.03 million, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $387.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.86. 175,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.