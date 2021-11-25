9,308 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

