97,461 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,531,000. Illumina accounts for 6.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Illumina by 18.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $411,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,001,240. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.56. 1,112,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,605. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.73 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

