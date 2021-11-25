AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded at Societe Generale

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.
In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
