AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded at Societe Generale

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.