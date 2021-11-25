Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.