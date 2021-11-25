Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

