Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ASLI stock opened at GBX 113.34 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £428.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

