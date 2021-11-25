Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases $50,063.60 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ADX stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.83 dividend. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 58.65%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
