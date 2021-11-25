Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases $50,063.60 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADX stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.83 dividend. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 58.65%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

