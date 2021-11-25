adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €333.07 ($378.48).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($360.23) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FRA:ADS traded down €3.45 ($3.92) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €268.40 ($305.00). 661,656 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €278.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €294.90. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

