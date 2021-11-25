Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Investec cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of AMIGY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.