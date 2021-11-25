Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for 3.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 278,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

