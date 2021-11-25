Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. Adyen has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

