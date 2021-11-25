Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADYEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ADYEY opened at $26.70 on Monday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

