Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 million and the highest is $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFMD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affimed by 14.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFMD traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. 2,607,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,802. Affimed has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.58.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.