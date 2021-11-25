Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $13.53

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.06. Afya shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,958,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Afya by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 206,074 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $3,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Afya by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.