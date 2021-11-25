AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Financial Comparison

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Outfront Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.27 -$420.92 million $8.78 1.22 Outfront Media $1.24 billion 3.25 -$61.00 million ($0.41) -67.32

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Outfront Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.69, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%. Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Outfront Media.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 244.80% 17.80% 2.07% Outfront Media -2.34% -3.30% -0.54%

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outfront Media pays out -97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Outfront Media on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S. and Canada. It operates through the U.S. Media and Other segments. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

