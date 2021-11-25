Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.42

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Agora alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agora by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Agora by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.