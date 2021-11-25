Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.42

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agora by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Agora by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
