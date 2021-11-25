Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading 66.1% Higher

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) shares traded up 66.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 508.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

