Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $131.70 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Aion has a market cap of $131.70 million and $409.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,732.21 or 0.99631791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.87 or 0.00357005 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.11 or 0.00485132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00188240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,627,812 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.