Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

