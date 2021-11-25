Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

