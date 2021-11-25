Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 127.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.4% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 145,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $112.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.