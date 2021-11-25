Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Down 3.4%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.58. 8,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 15,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

